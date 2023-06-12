First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FCAP stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.88. 1,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.22. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.48%.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

About First Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of First Capital in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Capital in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.