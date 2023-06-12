First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Performance
Shares of FCAP stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.88. 1,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.22. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.
First Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.48%.
Institutional Trading of First Capital
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.
