Financial Survey: Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) vs. Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -3.03% -9.88% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindr and Pintec Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $207.29 million 5.12 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Pintec Technology $10.81 million 0.71 -$27.57 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Grindr has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

1.5% of Pintec Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grindr and Pintec Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through a technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

