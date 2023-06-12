Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.