FFT Wealth Management LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,733,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $666,857,000 after buying an additional 101,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after buying an additional 250,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,644,000 after buying an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,897 shares of company stock worth $10,435,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE UHS traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $136.25. 327,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.50.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

