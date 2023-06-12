FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,274. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day moving average is $111.15.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

