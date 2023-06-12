FFT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

FFT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,780 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 12.3% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 16.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 86.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.49.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,622,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,441,618. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. Equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

