FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after buying an additional 1,278,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after buying an additional 462,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Trading Up 3.4 %

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $14.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $446.12. 1,923,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,849. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.