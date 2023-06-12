FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,485. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average is $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

