FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,594 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,972. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.