FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,594 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.
Shares of IJR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,972. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
