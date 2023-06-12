Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) SVP Brian M. Brinch Sells 1,058 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $159,461.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 0.2 %

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.35. 67,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,606. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.78 and a 200 day moving average of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $153.54.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.