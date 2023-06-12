Ergo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $340,754.02 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00004874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $88.82 million and $340,754.02 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,947.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00297510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00542014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00058666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.00395042 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003856 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,300,956 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.