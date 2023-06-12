Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Lifted to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.59.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.83. 561,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.05%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Equity Residential by 32.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 28.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Equity Residential by 41.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

