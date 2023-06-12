EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $50.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. JMP Securities began coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.08. 59,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,362. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $55.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 147.98%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

