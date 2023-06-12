Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 641,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,168. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,226,000 after buying an additional 154,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,224,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,423,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 456,442 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,843,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 278,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 80,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

