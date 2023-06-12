Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EMR. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.07. 2,021,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $87.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

