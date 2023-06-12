Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Lifted by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 31,989 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,108,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,976,000 after buying an additional 1,673,580 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,154,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,932,000 after buying an additional 641,715 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after buying an additional 2,164,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,801 shares of company stock worth $18,200,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $85.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,410. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

