EdgeRock Capital LLC Sells 108,279 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EdgeRock Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,279 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.62. 3,793,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.95 and a 200 day moving average of $370.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $398.68. The company has a market cap of $302.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

