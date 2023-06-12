EdgeRock Capital LLC Has $15.53 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,550 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF makes up about 8.7% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC owned approximately 7.69% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,616. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

