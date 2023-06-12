EdgeRock Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,228. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $108.64 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.29.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.