Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of DYNT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,481. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

