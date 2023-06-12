Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells $5,088,215.25 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 98,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $5,088,215.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,859,059.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $50.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

Further Reading

