Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells $5,088,215.25 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 98,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $5,088,215.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,859,059.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dynatrace Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE DT opened at $50.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $52.99.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- Is it Time to Take Harley Davidson For a Ride
- EV Charging Solutions: GM’s Move Reflects Industry Challenges
- This Historical Indicator Makes Buffett’s Bank Of America A Buy
- 3 High-Short-Interest Stocks Spark Potential Opportunities
- Is the Biotech Industry (IBB) Poised For A Major Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.