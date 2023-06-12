Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 40.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after buying an additional 1,327,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,040,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after buying an additional 199,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after buying an additional 524,292 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,787,000 after buying an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Stories

