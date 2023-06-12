Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.54. 641,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

