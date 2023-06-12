DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $50.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded DocuSign from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $55.13. 6,548,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,637. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in DocuSign by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,352,000 after buying an additional 402,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 279,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

