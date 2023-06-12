DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Purchased by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management owned 0.25% of DocGo worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DocGo by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 608,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 111,672 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,147,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo Stock Down 0.5 %

DCGO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,589. DocGo Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.51 million, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). DocGo had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,063 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.