Decentraland (MANA) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. Decentraland has a market cap of $644.77 million and $42.00 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,878,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

