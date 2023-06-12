Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.41.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
