Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

