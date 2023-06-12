cVault.finance (CORE) Price Down 5.6% This Week

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $5,640.84 or 0.21747398 BTC on exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $56.41 million and approximately $25.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.The official cVault.finance ticker is “CORE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

