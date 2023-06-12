Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Capital Management bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

