CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:CTIC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.08. 966,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,798. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 564.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 148,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

