Css LLC Il Sells 20,287 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Css LLC Il cut its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,287 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in APA were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,537,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,543. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 3.54.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. APA’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

