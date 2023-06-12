Css LLC Il Reduces Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Css LLC Il cut its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,865 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,706,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,414,000 after buying an additional 1,115,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,654,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,146,000 after buying an additional 693,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,644,000 after buying an additional 538,999 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,158. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

