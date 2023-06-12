Css LLC Il Has $3.85 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Css LLC Il lowered its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

OVV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,689. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVV. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

