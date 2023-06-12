Css LLC Il Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

Css LLC Il lifted its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 894,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $3,984,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $2,990,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 93,710 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Stock Performance

LHC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. 113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,427. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

