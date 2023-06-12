Css LLC Il Acquires 90,535 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Css LLC Il boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,535 shares during the quarter. Churchill Capital Corp VII makes up about 1.2% of Css LLC Il’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Css LLC Il owned approximately 1.23% of Churchill Capital Corp VII worth $21,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 98.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

Shares of CVII traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 442,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,120. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

