Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.77. Approximately 265,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 392,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Cryoport Trading Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $985.14 million, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56.

Insider Activity

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $54,033.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,001,841.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $28,315.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,310 shares of company stock worth $3,749,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cryoport by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,197 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

