Critical Contrast: Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) & Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Silicon Laboratories and Rubicon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 1 3 5 0 2.44 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $176.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.09%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $1.02 billion 4.85 $91.40 million $2.37 65.67 Rubicon Technology $3.59 million 0.81 $940,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Rubicon Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 7.95% 7.73% 5.09% Rubicon Technology 6.26% 2.07% 1.69%

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Rubicon Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It serves defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Bensenville, Illinois.

