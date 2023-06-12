Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Outperform

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2023

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.06. 175,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.