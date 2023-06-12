Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.06. 175,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

