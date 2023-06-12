Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $520.97. 1,403,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $443.20 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $499.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

