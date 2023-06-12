Conflux Achieves Market Capitalization of $521.49 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $521.49 million and $62.27 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,984.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00298757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.20 or 0.00531864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00057988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.69 or 0.00399051 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003838 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,886,355,709 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,886,129,616.2597594 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18080885 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $107,640,447.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars.

