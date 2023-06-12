Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,173. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 21.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

About Comstock Holding Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Featured Stories

