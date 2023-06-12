Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of RNP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.64. 51,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,371. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $5,700,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $336,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

