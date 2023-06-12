Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FOF traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $160,000.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

