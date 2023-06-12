Cobak Token (CBK) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Cobak Token token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001845 BTC on exchanges. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $35.80 million and approximately $686,142.54 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cobak Token has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,823,257 tokens. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

