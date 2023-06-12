ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ClearOne from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne Price Performance

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

ClearOne Announces Dividend

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 99.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. ClearOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearOne

(Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.