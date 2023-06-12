Citigroup Downgrades Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ALEGF opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. Allegro.eu has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

