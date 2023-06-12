CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 405,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 174,208 shares.The stock last traded at $47.77 and had previously closed at $47.75.

CIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

The stock has a market cap of $973.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies.

