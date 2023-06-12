Chromia 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.54 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $83.92 million and $7.54 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

