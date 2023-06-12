Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 35,936 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 35,936 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Boeing were worth $16,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $582,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,640,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $503,041,000 after purchasing an additional 103,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BA traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,065,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,291. The firm has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.