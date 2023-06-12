Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 728.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,939 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,936,000 after buying an additional 3,182,682 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,988,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,849,000 after buying an additional 607,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,307,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after buying an additional 157,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,845,000 after buying an additional 487,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.53. 927,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,684. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.66.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

